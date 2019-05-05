CBSE Class 12th Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education on May 2, surprised Class 12th students by releasing the CBSE Class XII Results 2019 on the official website of CBSE i.e. cbse.nic.in. Students can now apply for the verification from May 4 to May 8, 5:00 PM. The re-evaluation process of CBSE Class XII Result 2019 will start from May 24.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2019 @ cbse.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the re-evaluation and verification process for CBSE Class X Results 2019. Well, the Class 12 students who recently received their results can visit the official website of CBSE i.e. cbse.nic.in. The Board has now started the process of re-evaluation and verification for the candidates who have doubts about the marking. Students who are willing to apply for the process of re-evaluation or verification can visit the mentioned above website.

The Central Board of Secondary Education released an official statement on its website for the candidates who are willing to opt for a re-evaluation process. The CBSE Board has started with the verification online application process on cbse.nic.in from May 4. Students who are planning for verification are advised to apply before or on May 8, 5:00 PM. In order to complete the verification application process, they will have to pay Rs 500 per subject. On the other hand, the re-evaluation online application process will start from May 24, 2019. The CBSE will conclude the re-evaluation process on May 25, 2019, by 5:00 PM. CBSE Class 12th students will have to pay Rs 100 per question for the re-evaluation process.

Important dates to note:

CBSE Class 12th Result 2019 Verification application date: May 4 – May 8 / 05:00 pm

CBSE Class 12 Result 2019 Re-Evaluation application date: May 24 – May 25 / 05:00 pm

CBSE CLASS XII Result 2019 photocopy of evaluated answers application date: May 20 – May 21

In order to get the photocopy of evaluated answers, candidates will have to apply for the online application from May 20 to May 21, 2019. Students are advised to complete the photocopy process before May 21, 5:00 PM. The application will only be considered complete until a candidates pay Rs 700 per answer book.

Note: No application will be considered submitted if the candidate won’t pay the application which is Rs 500 for CBSE CLASS 10 Result 2019 verification and Rs 100 for CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 re-evaluation.

The official statement on the website says Candidates applying for verification of marks will only be eligible to apply for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book. Candidates who have applied and obtained a photocopy of answer book will only be eligible to apply for re-evaluation.

