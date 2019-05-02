CBSE class 12 result: Like every year, this year too, girls have outperformed boys with a 9% increase in the pass percentage. Uttar Pradesh girl Hansika Shukla has aced this year's class 12 boards with 98.5%.

CBSE class 12 result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the class 12 results today i.e. May 2, 2019, Thursday at about 1 pm on the official website i.e. cbse.nic.in. The result was declared in a press conference announcing topper’s name for the 2018-19 academic session. Though the stream-wise toppers’ list is yet to be made public. The result link has been activated on the official website. The class 12th board exam took place in the month of February-March 2019.

Relying on the data received, Ghaziabad’s Hansika Shukla has topped with 98.5%, followed by Karishma Arora who has secured the second rank. Uttar Pradesh’s Hanshika Shukla who has bagged the top spot has scored 499 out of 500. Like every year, girls outperformed boys with 88.70 pass percentage. The boys pass percentage stands at 79.4 per cent which is 9% less than the girls overall pass percentage. This year, in an unprecedented development, transgenders too appeared for the exam with 83.3 pass percentage.

A total of over 11 lakh students appeared for class 12 board examination this year including transgender. The class 12 result has been announced for all three streams i.e. Arts, Science and Commerce result 2019. Other than the official website, the result can also be viewed on cbse.examresults.net and results.gov.in.

Those students who haven’t been able to access their result are advised to wait because the delay could be because of heavy traffic. Besides, they should keep their admit card and mobile/computers ready beforehand to avoid further hassle.

Click here to check your result: http://cbseresults.nic.in/class12/Class12th19.htm

CBSE class 12 result: Here’ how to download:

Go to the official website: cbse.nic.in On the homepage, you will see a link that reads, “CBSE Board Class 12 results“ Click the aforementioned link and you will be directed to a new page where you will be required to enter your CBSE board class 12 results Your result will be displayed on the screen Download, save and take a print out for future reference

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App