The central board of secondary education (CBSE) will announce Class 12 result on Friday, May 25. The candidates who appeared for the class 12 exam this year, can check the result by simply logging on to CBSE's official website @ cbse.nic.in. The board also share Class 12, 2018 board exam result on cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

The central board of secondary education (CBSE) is set to announce the class 12 board result 2018 on Friday, May 26. The CBSE board will be sharing the marksheet of All India Higher Secondary Examination. The students can check their score and download the marksheet from CBSE’s official website @ cbse.nic.in. The candidates who appeared for the class 12 exam this year. The students can also find their score cards on cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

“The CBSE class 12 results will be declared on time as the evaluation is in advanced stage despite re-exam of economics paper. We have rigorously followed up with schools to send more evaluators than the required number”, said a CBSE official.

The education regulatory will publish the result for the class 12 tomorrow. The students who appeared in the CBSE class 12 exam can check the result by simply entering the details like, name, dates of birth, roll number, school and examination centers.

Follow these simple steps to check, download the result for CBSE class 12 examination 2018:

To check the Central Board of Secondary Education result, log on to CBSE’s official website cbse.nic.in Click on the results section Now click on CBSE 12th Board Exam result 2018 option Enter your admit card details CBSE class 12 Result 2018 will appear on your screen Press the download option to get CBSE Result 2018 for future reference

In 2018, approximately 11.86 lakh students had appeared for CBSE class 12 examination. The all India senior secondary level exams were held at 4,138 centers in India and 71 centers abroad.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App