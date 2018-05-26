The CBSE will declare the Class 12 results on its official website shortly. The students who had appeared for the board examination for the academic year 2017-18, can check their result by simply logging on to CBSE's official website @ cbse.nic.in. Results will also be available on third party websites such as cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12 Results 2018 to be out soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to declare the class 12 board result 2018 shortly on its official website @ cbse.nic.in today, May 26, 2018. The students who had appeared for the All India Higher Secondary Examination this year can check their class 12 exam results as soon as it releases on the official websites or other websites like cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. The students can also download their score cards from these websites.

Talking about the declaration of results, a CBSE official said, “The CBSE class 12 results will be declared on time as the evaluation is in advanced stage despite re-exam of economics paper. We have rigorously followed up with schools to send more evaluators than the required number”.

The education regulatory will publish the result for the class 12 today. The students who appeared in the CBSE class 12 exam can check the result by simply entering the details like, name, dates of birth, roll number, school and examination centers.

Follow the simple steps given below to find CBSE class 12 result 2018

CBSE Class 12 result 2018 LIVE updates:

01: 25 pm— This time again girls did better than boys, according to CBSE 88.31 % girls passed the examination in comparison to 78.99 % boys.

01: 15 pm— Meghna Srivastava scored 100 in History, Geography, Psychology, Economics and 99 at English core. While the second topper got 98 in English and 100

12: 45 pm— Meghna Srivastav tops CBSE All India Examination with 499 marks out of 500.

#CBSEResult2018 for Class 12th: Overall pass percentage is 83.01% & the top three regions are Trivandrum (97.32%), Chennai (93.87%) and Delhi (89%). Meghna Srivastava, from Ghaziabad, has topped the exams with 499 marks out of 500. — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2018

12: 32 pm—

CBSE class 12th results for the academic session 2017-18 have been announced. pic.twitter.com/f1pE908jAv — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2018

12: 29 pm — CBSE class 12 results out

12:02 – Uttarakhand Board results have been released and now its turn for the CBSE to release Class 12 Results 2018

11:56 am – Results to be out at 12:00 noon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare its class 12 result on Saturday on their website. Read @ANI story | https://t.co/XtuGjh9wDn pic.twitter.com/KbzqmKPrbS — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 26, 2018

Follow the these simple steps to check you CBSE class 12 board exam result 2018:

Go to the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education, i.e. cbse.nic.in On the home page, search for the relevant link that says, “CBSE class 12 Results 2018” and click on the same Students will be directed to the CBSE 12th Board Exam result 2018 page Enter the necessary details such as roll number and submit Your CBSE class 12 Result 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the CBSE Result 2018 and take a print out of the same for future reference

In 2018, approximately 11.86 lakh students had appeared for CBSE class 12 examination. The all India senior secondary level exams were held at 4,138 centers in India and 71 centers abroad.

