Since board exams could not be held this year due to aggressive second wave of COVID-19, the board has adopted an alternative assessment scheme to finalise the result. Hence, CBSE 12th result 2021 drew mixed responses from students.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the class 12 board results 2021 today. The CBSE 12th board exam results were declared at 2 pm which students can download through official website – cbseresults.nic.in. .

CBSE hosted the class 12 result on multiple platforms so that students can check their results conveniently. The step was taken in consideration with the difficulty CBSE had face while handling such big volume of students on a single digital platform. The Board has also released CBSE Roll Number Finder 2021 to help students find their roll number to download the Class 12th result 2021.

Results weren't what we were expecting. I was expecting over 80% score but I am disappointed. I wanted to get into a government college but it seems difficult now," says Abhishek Chaudhary, a student in Delhi. Meanwhile, Khushi, a humanities student in Ludhiana said, "I'm extremely happy, I wasn't expecting to score over 90%." Vanshikha Gupta, a Commerce student, said that he is very happy and did not expect to get 98.4%. Keeping the pandemic and safety of students in mind, the Govt made a good decision, he added.

With the national controlled Covid situation in mind, over 50 academicians, including professors from IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi and Delhi University, doctors, lawyers and parents from Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka, have written an open letter to CMs of their respective states, presenting a case to reopen schools. The petitioners have said there may never be a “zero-case scenario” as Covid-19 is here to stay. They also highlighted learning loss, mental distress, reduced social skills and losing confidence of children.

Bhaskaran Raman, professor at IIT-Bombay, said, “One whole academic year has been a washout for most students and if this continues, it will be a major disservice to the coming generations. We are already witnessing extreme dropout rates in several states. As a country, this break from schools would push us back by decades.” Amid such concerns, CBSE has to also conduct compartment examinations whose dates would be announced soon. Though the Board has not confirmed the date and time of 10th result but it is also expected soon.