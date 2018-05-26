The CBSE has declared the Class 12 results on its official website. The students who had appeared for the board examination for the academic year 2017-18, can check their result by simply logging on to CBSE's official website @ cbse.nic.in. Results are also available on third party websites cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday shared the class 12 board results 2018. The board has uploaded the marksheet for CBSE class 12 on its official website @ cbse.nic.in. The CBSE 2018 exams were held from March 5 to April 13 this year and today the examination board will publish the results. Students can check their results on boards official website @ cbse.nic.in and cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. The examinations for this year were held from March 5 to April 13

Students can check their result through SMS also, just send your roll number, name and date of birth to the numbers given below:

52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234, 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre)

As per reports, Ghaziabad’s Meghna Srivastav has topped the examination by securing 499 marks out of 500. overall percentage for CBSE examination is 83.01%.

#CBSEResult2018 for Class 12th: Overall pass percentage is 83.01% & the top three regions are Trivandrum (97.32%), Chennai (93.87%) and Delhi (89%). Meghna Srivastava, from Ghaziabad, has topped the exams with 499 marks out of 500. — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2018

Follow these simple steps to check, download the result for CBSE class 12 examination 2018:

To check the Central Board of Secondary Education result, log on to CBSE’s official website cbse.nic.in Click on the results section Now click on CBSE 12th Board Exam result 2018 option Enter your admit card details CBSE class 12 Result 2018 will appear on your screen Press the download option to get CBSE Result 2018 for future reference

In 2018, approximately 11.86 lakh students had appeared for CBSE class 12 examination. The all India senior secondary level exams were held at 4,138 centers in India and 71 centers abroad.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App