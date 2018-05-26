As CBSE declared the much-awaited results for Class 12th, Twitterati hopped on the social media platform to rejoice and calm the heightened mood of tension and anxiety with a wave of hilarious memes. From suggesting ways to deal with the unwanted attention of relatives to poking fun at CBSE's topper Meghna Srivastava, the social media platform is buzzing with cheer and sarcasm. Students can access their results at CBSE's official website cbse.nic.in

After a long wait of months, the much-awaited as well as the much-dreaded, CBSE Class 12th board results are finally out. From worrying about not being able to score ‘enough’ to endless calls from relatives, the result day is quite stressful for most of the students. As soon as the result was declared, Twitterati jumped on the bandwagon to relieve some of the stress and offered a perfect reply to the never-ending calls from the relatives- ‘My result is my result, none of your result’ inspired by Race 3’s viral dialogue.

Check out some of the hilarious memes here:

CBSE 12th topper has scored 499/500. Only 1 mark is deducted. That's actually the same discount I get from Amazon sales.#CBSEResult2018 — Kaabira. (@KaabiraSpeaking) May 26, 2018

#CBSEResults #CBSEResult2018 #CBSE When Relatives Ask For Your Roll Number

Your Reaction Be Like pic.twitter.com/Y8CyMrtdfT — Ur Sarcasm Level Is Lit That's Y I (@itss_me_varun) May 26, 2018

Sharma Ji's Reaction When He gets to know That You Score More Marks Than His Son In Boards#CBSEResults #CBSEResult2018 #CBSE #CBSE12thResult pic.twitter.com/S4Jye7VrSY — Ur Sarcasm Level Is Lit That's Y I (@itss_me_varun) May 26, 2018

I updated my WhatsApp status saying "Don't ask for my result tomorrow. My result is my result, none of your result". My teacher replied, "Milo tum!" Swag dekho swag!#CBSEResult2018 — Jaanvi 🏏 (@ThatCricketBuff) May 26, 2018

When you had no hope of passing the exam but you got 34%#CBSEResult2018 pic.twitter.com/n2dXHaBWbI — Rohit Sharma (@imWrong45) May 26, 2018

For the students, who have still not checked their exam results, can check their results on CBSE’s official website cbse.nic.in, as well as on other websites such as cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. To access the exam results on SMS, students need to send their roll number, name and date of birth to the following numbers- 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234, 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre). Approximately 11.86 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12th board exams that were held from March 5 to April 13.

As per the latest reports, overall pass percentage for CBSE results is 83.01% and the top three regions are Trivandrum with a pass percentage of 97.32%, Chennai with a pass percentage of 93.87% and Delhi with a pass percentage of 89%. Meghna Srivastava from Ghaziabad has topped the exam by scoring 499 out of 500 marks. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for Class 12th on May 26 at 12 PM.

