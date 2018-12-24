The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday released the class 12 boards date sheet on its official website cbse.nic.in. For the science side students, the exam will start in the first week of March with the first exam scheduled to be held on March 2, (ENGLISH). For the Commerce stream students, their exam will commence a month prior to the science stream students, starting from February 16 till March 27. Check the complete list here.

For the science side students, the exam will start in the first week of March with the first exam scheduled to be held on March 2, (ENGLISH). The next exam is of Physics and will be held on March 5. This will be followed by Chemistry on March 12. Now for those who have opted Computer science, they have their exam on March 18, while for those who have Biology have their exam on March 15.

For the Commerce stream students, their exam will commence a month prior to the science stream students, starting from February 16 till March 27. The first exam is of Accounting (COST/FINANCE) and is scheduled to be held on Feb 16. The next exam is of English and will take place on the same date as of other stream students, on March 2. This will be followed by Bussiness Studies exam on March 14 and then for those who have opted Mathematics, they will have their exam on March 18. The last exam will be held on March 27 and that is of Economics.

For the Arts stream students, the exam will also start an about half-a-month earlier than that of Science stream but will end days after other stream exams are done and dusted. The Arts side students have their first exam of Fashion Studies and that on February 20. Geography will follow next with the exam scheduled on March 7. The next exam is of Sociology on March 11, followed by Political Science on March 19. The next exam is on March 25 and that too of History. The exam for Economics is to be held on March 27 and for Psychology on March 29. The exams for Home Science and Philosophy will be held on April 1 and 2 respectively.

