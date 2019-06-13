CBSE Class 12th re-evaluation result 2019 declared: A total of 12, 87,359 students had appeared for Class 12 examination of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), out of which 7,48,498 are boys and 5,38,861 girls.

CBSE Class 12th re-evaluation result 2019 declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the result for class 12 re-evaluation on its official website cbse.nic.in. The students, who had applied for the revaluation of their papers can check CBSE 12th results on cbse.nic.in. The CBSE had conducted the annual exams in February-March and the result was announced in the first week of May.

Earlier, the CBSE, had asked the University of Delhi to adjust their admission schedule keeping in mind their result dates. In 2018, the Delhi High Court had ordered the varsity to add an extra seat for a student who was denied admission but became eligible for the same after re-evaluation result.

Students can access the CBSE 12th results online using the login id.

CBSE Class 12th Re-evaluation Result 2019, Re-checking Result 2019: How to check

Step 1) Visit the official website, cbse.nic.in.

Step 2) On the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3) Log-in using the roll number.

Step 4) Result will appear on the screen.

Step 5) Download the result and take a print out of the same for future references.

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2019: Here is the list of websites to check scores

1) results.nic.in

2) examresults.net

4) cbseresults.nic.in

5) cbse.nic.in

The CBSE had declared the class 12th results on May 2, 2019. A total of 12, 87,359 students had appeared for Class 12 board examination, out of which 7,48,498 are boys and 5,38,861 girls.

Kendriya Vidyalaya emerged with the highest number of passing students in the country with a pass percentage of 98.54 per cent. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya bagged the 2nd position with a pass percentage of 96.62 per cent.

