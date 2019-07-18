CBSE Class 12th result 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education has published the CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2019. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download check and download their result.

CBSE Class 12th result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the Class 12 compartment result on its official website @ cbseresults.nic.in. The Class 12 retests were held recently and now the results are out. The annual CBSE 12th board results were held in the month of March and the results were released on May 2 this year. Out of the total 12,18,393 students who had registered for the CBSE Class 12 exams this year, and 99,202 students had got the second chance to qualify the exam. Notably, the result for CBSE Class 12 statistics exam is still awaited.

The candidates who have been waiting eagerly for their results can log on to the official website of the CBSE to check and download the CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2019:

Steps to download CBSE Class 12 results:

Visit the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education @ cbseresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads CBSE Compartment result 2019 Enter details required Hit the submit button to check the results

About the CBSE:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts national level board examination and takes care of the education in the country. CBSE is a body set up by the Union Government of India to manage education standards for public and private schools.

As per reports, there are around 20,299 schools in India who follows the guidelines of CBSE. While 220 schools in 28 other countries are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The education board was set up around 56 years ago and has headquarters in New Delhi.

