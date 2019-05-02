CBSE Class 12th result 2019: CBSE Class 12th board results have been announced on its official website. The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the official results today on cbse .nic.in. Students are advised to keep their admit cards and hall tickets ready before checking the results.

CBSE Class 12th result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education have declared Class 12th board results on its official website. Students who appeared for Class 12th board results this year in the month of March-April can check their result on cbse.nic.in. Latest reports suggested that Class 12th board results will be declared around 1 am. Class 12th board results were conducted from February 15- April 4.

How and where to check CBSE Class 10 Board exam results:

– Log on the official website http://www.cbse.nic.in/

– Click on the tab CBSE Results

– Look for the link that reads CBSE Class 12 Result 2019

– Once directed to a new link, enter your roll number and other required details

– Press Enter

– Download CBSE Class 12th result 2019 and take a print out for future reference.

For the effective and smooth process of result declaration, CBSE has partnered with Microsoft. To check the results as soon as they are announced, students are advised to pre-register on SMS Organiser app. This way, results will be delivered to the students on their phone via SMS Organiser app. With this, students can also check their results on SMS. The numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre).

Students can also check their results on Google. To access their results, Students have to write ‘Class 12th board results 2019’. Once redirected to a new page, mention details like roll number, centre number, school number and admit card ID. Click on check exam results. Download and take a print out of results for future reference. A total of 12, 87, 359 students had appeared for Class 12 board examinations this year. The overall pass percentage of CBSE Class 12th exams is 83.4%. Girls have outshined boys in the exams by securing a pass percentage of 88.70% while boys have secured a pass percentage of 79.4%.

