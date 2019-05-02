CBSE Class 12th result 2019: CBSE has finally released the results for 12th class. The students are requested to keep their admit cards ready in advance before checking the result. The candidates can check the result on @cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Board 12th Result 2019 @cbse.nic.in: Just like every time, CBSE has again played a surprise move and has recently declared the results of Class 12 examinations. Candidates can access the result on @cbse.nic.in. The examinations began on February 21, 2019, and concluded on April 4, 2019. Talking about the examinations of class 10th, it commenced on February 21 and ended on March 29, 2019. Sometime back, there were also speculations about re-conduct of Class 12 physics and economics exams, however, the news turned out to be fake when Central Board of Secondary Education issued a notification about the news to just be a rumour.

Like the last time, Microsoft has partnered with CBSE to display the results through app SMS organiser app. The students who wish to check the results can register themselves on SMS Organiser and can access the result.

The best thing about the application is, it can be used even when the students are offline. The appeared candidates can register themselves with their roll number, school code and date of birth in order to access the result. To access the result via the application, first, download it and then check for notification. Click on the notification, enter the details like roll number, school code and date of birth. After the results get released, click on the notification to access your scores.

CBSE Board 12th Result 2019: How to check the results via google

CBSE will soon release the 12th Class result and to end the worry of parents and the students, CBSE has also partnered with Google.

Open Google on your phone

Search for CBSE 12 Result 2019

After selecting the preferred recommendation from the searches, CBSE will open a window where specific details like roll number, date of birth will be asked for verification purpose.

After entering the details, click on Check Exam Results

Talking about the details, in total 31 lakh candidates appeared for the examination out of which 18.1 lakh were male and 12.9 lakh females.

