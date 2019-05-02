CBSE Class 12th results 2019: Union Minister Smriti Irani's happiness sees no bounds after CBSE announced the Class 12th examination results 2019. She took to Twitter to share her son Zohr's percentage. In the Twitter post, she mentioned that her son's best of four subjects is 91 per cent. It is no less than a proud moment for mother Smriti Irani. Not only, Smriti Irani's son passed the examination with flying colours, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's son Pulkit Kejriwal has scored 96.4 per cent marks. Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal has shared the news on Twitter.

CBSE Class 12th results 2019: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday May 2, 2019 took to Twitter to share her son’s Zohr’s percentage. In the Twitter post, an elated and proud mother mentioned that her son had not only won the bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship but had also scored well in 12th boards. His best of four subjects is 91 per cent. She is not the only minister whose son appeared for CBSE class 12th examinations 2019.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s son Pulkit Kejriwal who studied in a private school in Noida, also took the examination. Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal took to Twitter to share the news. In the tweet, she mentioned that with God’s grace and well-wishers’ blessings, son has secured 96.4 per cent in CBSE Class XII. Soon after this post, several Delhi ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia poured in their congratulatory wishes.

Ok saying it out loud— proud of my son Zohr..not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12 th boards. Best of 4– 91% .. special yahoo for 94% in economics.. Maaf karna ,today I’m just a gloating Mom🙏 — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 2, 2019

With God’s grace and well-wishers’ blessings son has secured 96.4 percentile in CBSE Class XII. In high gratitude 🙏🏼 — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) May 2, 2019

In 2014, Chief Minister’s daughter, Harshita, scored 96 per cent in the class 12th examinations. Later, Harshita secured 3,322 rank in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) as well. She took her examination when Kejriwal was serving his jail term in Nitin Gadkari’s defamation case.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 12th results on Thursday, May 2, 2019 on the official website cbse.nic.in, in the record time. A total of 94,299 students had secured 90 per cent marks in Class 12 examination. The results are available on all websites. In case the candidates haven’t checked the result can do the same. There are other websites also through which the results can be ascertained such as cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

This year also, the Girls have outperformed the boys after registering 88.7 per cent in CBSE results. The overall pass percentage of the boys have been recorded it at 79.4 and transgender at 83.3 per cent.

CBSE Board 12th Result 2019: How to check

Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Click on the download result link. Enter registration number, roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take out the print out for future use.

