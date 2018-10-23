CBSE Class 9 and Class 11 Registration 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the date for registration of Class 9 and Class 11 students. As per reports, students can register themselves till October 30, 2018.

CBSE Class 9 and Class 11 Registration 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released a notification regarding the extension of the registration process for the students of Class 9 and Class 11 under the Board. The students who have not yet registered themselves can check the official website of CBSE i.e. cbse.nic.in and read the details for the registration thoroughly. According to reports in a leading daily, the last date for the registration of students has been scheduled for October 30, 2018, on the official website.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the CBSE registration had begun on October 1, 2018 and the Board had announced that the last date for registration of students is October 22, which was yesterday. However, as per the notification, a new date has been decided. Also, the CBSE had earlier requested schools to offer only those subjects approved by the Board on the condition that violation of the rule may lead to specific measures against the schools or institutions. Moreover, students opting for the subjects disapproved by the CBSE will lose candidature under the Board.

Moreover, the CBSE has also mentioned in the official notification that Aadhaar card is not required for the online registration, however, a field for the same is available in the online registration form. Instead of Aadhaar students can enter passport number, bank account number or any other identity validated by the government while foreign students can submit their passport number/ Social Security Number or ID Number issued by the country where they are a citizen.

Application Fee:

Students need to make a payment of Rs. 150 while registering themselves. Students suffering from any disability conditions will be exempted from online application fee payment.

Application Fee Payment Important Dates:

Last date for application fee payment – October 30

Application fee payment for registration after October 30th will lead to extra charges of Rs. 500

Application fee payment for registration from October 31 and November 12 – Rs 1000

Application fee payment for registration from November 13 to November 20 – Rs 2000

Application fee payment for registration from November 21 to November 28 – Rs 5000

