CBSE Compartment exams results 2020 have been released on Friday by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on their official website, cbseresults.nic.in. Students who had appeared for CBSE Compartment exams 2020 may now head towards the official website, cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in to check their scores.

This year, a total of about 2,37,850 students had registered for CBSE Compartment exams 2020. The CBSE Compartment exams 2020 were conducted from September 22, 2020, to September 30, 2020. Out of these 2,37,850 students, about over 1,50,000 students were from class 10 and remaining were from class 12. Out of the total students that appeared for the compartment exams, 59.43 per cent have cleared the exams.

How to check CBSE Compartment Result 2020 online:

Visit either of the web portals of CBSE: cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Select the hyperlink for the CBSE Compartment exams results 2020. Fill in the required credentials to log in. After entering your unique credentials, click on the Login/Submit button. Your results will be shown on the screen. They may be downloaded and/or printed if they are needed in the foreseeable future.

The Board will permit candidates to request for re-evaluation and confirmation of the marks they obtain. This process for the calculation of marks once again will be available from the third day after the release of results to the fourth day after they are released.

