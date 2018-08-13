CBSE Compartment Result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education has started the re-verification process of results on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the compartment exams can apply for the re-verification by logging into cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Compartment Result 2018: As per the latest reports, the application for re-verification has been opened for those candidates whose results for the CBSE Compartment examinations were declared on the official website of the Board this week. The candidates can now log into the official website of CBSE, i.e. cbse.nic.in and apply for the same.

According to reports, more than 2 lakh candidates got compartment this year in the CBSE Board examinations. The candidates can apply for re-verification through the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education and follow the steps given below.

How to apply for re-verification?

Log in to the official website of CBSE, cbse.nic.in Now click on the CBSE website link On the homepage, under the ‘In focus’ column click on the link that reads, “Verification/Photocopy/Re-eval Exam-2018 (Comptt)” Candidates will be directed to a different page Here candidates can click on any desired link as all the re-verification details are given After going through the notification the candidates can apply and submit the fees online

The candidates can also get their hands on photocopies of the answer sheet by paying Rs 500 per subject for Class 10, and Rs 700 per subject for Class 12 results. Meanwhile, the candidates applying for re-evaluation have to pay a processing fee of Rs 100 along with their application.

To go to the official website of CBSE and follow the above instructions to apply for re-verification, click on this link: http://cbse.nic.in/

