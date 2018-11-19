CBSE CTET 2018: The Central Teacher's Eligibility Test is going to be held on December 9, 2018 and the admit card for the same is all set to be released on the official website - ctet.nic.in by this week. Candidates appearing for the examination are advised to download the same by following the steps given below.

A notification on the official website also says that if any discrepancy is noticed in the published admit card the particulars of candidates such as in signature, photograph or any other information, the candidates may immediately contact the authority for corrections.

Candidates appearing for the examination can check the steps given below to download the CTET 2018 Admit Cards:

Visit the official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test – ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, search for the link that reads, “CTET 2018 Admit Card download”

Click on the link

Candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter all the necessary login details such as name, register number

Your CTET 2018 admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of the admit card for future reference

To log into the official website of CTET 2018 and download the admit cards, click on this link: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/Public/Home.aspx

