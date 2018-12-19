CBSE CTET 2018: Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) is all set to release the notification for releasing the Answer Keys of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 on its official website soo. Candidates can visit the official website - cbse.nic.in and download the Answer Keys after it is released by the Board.

CBSE CTET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) is all set to release the Answer Keys of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 through its official website – cbse.nic.in. According to reports in a leading daily, the CTET Answer Key 2018 will be published at www.ctet.nic.in or www.cbse.nic.in and those candidates who had appeared in the Teachers recruitment examination this year can download the same as soon as it is out.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official websites so that they can get all the updates regarding the release of the Answer Keys on time. Reports further say that the Answer Keys are most likely to be released by the Board by next week. Also, the CTET examination this year was held on December 9, 2018, where more than 16, 91,088 candidates had participated.

Candidates can follow these steps to download the CTET 2018 Answer Keys:

Visit the official website of CBSE i.e. at cbse.nic.in or www.ctet.nic.in

Search for the link CTET under ‘Quick Links’ on the homepage

Click on the answer key link

Now click on the link that says, ‘CTET 2018 answer keys’

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a different window

Here, enter your login details and click on Submit button

Candidates will now be directed to a PDF

Check the answer keys and download the same

Take a print out of the same if necessary for reference

Direct link to go to the official website of CBSE and download the Answer Keys: http://cbse.nic.in/

