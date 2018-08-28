CBSE CTET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education has closed the online registration process for CTET 2018 exam on its official website. Candidates who have not yet made the application fee payment can do so till August 30 by logging into ctet.nic.in and make the corrections from September 6, 2018.

CBSE CTET 2018: The registration process for CBSE CTET 2018 has been closed on the official website of Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test or CTET 2018. However, the application fee payment option will remain open until August 30, 2018 before 3:30PM. The candidates who have submitted their application forms by have not yet paid the fees online can log into the official website and complete the process.

Moreover, the application correction process will be opened from September 6, 2018. Those who want to make any changes in their application forms need to log into the online application portal of the CTET and make the correction before the closure of the registration or application process on September 15, 2018.

Moreover, the Central Board of Secondary Education has revised the eligibility criteria for the recruitment through the CTET 2018. Earlier, the candidates who were B.Ed qualified were allowed to appear only for the Paper 2 examination, however, now they are eligible to appear for both the Papers 1 and 2. Meanwhile, the correction period will be starting from the first week of September. The CTET 2018 exam will be conducted by the CBSE on December 9, 2018.

How to make the correction in CTET 2018 application form?

Visit the official website of Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test or CTET 2018 – ctet.nic.in On the homepage search for the ‘Online application correction for CTET 2018’ link and click 0n it Make the correction and save Download the same and take a printout for future reference

To read notification for learning the details of revised eligibility criteria, click here: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=132&iii=Y

To go to the official website and make the application form changes, click on this link: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/Public/Home.aspx

