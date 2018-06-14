Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) notification has been released on the official website of the CBSE Board recently. Candidates interested to appear for the eligibility test should check the full notification online before filling up their application forms.

CBSE CTET 2018 Notification: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently released the notification for Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) on its official website. Candidates interested to sit for the examination can check the official website of the Board and go through the notification at ctet.nic.in.

According to reports, the Board will be conducting the 11th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET on September 16, 2018 at various centres across the country. The candidates willing to appear for the eligibility test are advised to check their eligibility criteria, syllabus, date of examination, examination fees and examination centres on the official website of CBSE Board.

According to latest updates, the online application process will be commencing from June 22. Candidates must note that the last date for submission of online application is July 19, 2018. The CTET examination is conducted by CBSE every year for those who aspire to become a teacher. The examination has two papers categorises according to the teaching positions.

For those who want to teach in the Lower primary from Class, 1-5 need to appear for the Paper-1 and those who want to teach in Upper primary has to appear in the Paper-2 examination while those interested to teach in either of them can appear in both the papers, Paper-1 and Paper-2. The last date for payment of application fees online is July 21 till 3:30PM.

