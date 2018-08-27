CBSE CTET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to close the online application process for CTET 2018 exam on its official website today. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application form can do submit by logging into ctet.nic.in before it gets closed.

CBSE CTET 2018: The online registration process for Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test 2018 or CTET 2018 is all set to close today on the official website www.ctet.nic.in. Interested candidates who have not yet filled the online application form can log into the official website and complete the process before it gets closed today, August 27, 2018. As per reports, the CTET 2018 will be conducted in 92 cities across the country.

Interested candidates need to go through the detailed notification containing details of examination, eligibility criteria and important dates on CTET’s official website. They should note that the CTET 2018 application process is going to close today, but online fee payment option will remain open till 3:30 pm on August 30.

ALSO READ: DRDO Recruitment 2018: Last date for application to Senior Technical Assistant posts extended @ drdo.gov.in, check date

ALSO READ: RRB ALP Admit Card 2018: Hall tickets for Railway Group C ALP exams released @ indianrailways.gov.in

How to apply for CTET 2018?

Visit the official website of Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test or CTET 2018 – ctet.nic.in On the homepage search for the ‘Online Registration for CTET 2018’ link and click 0n it Candidates need to register themselves before the online application Fill the application form with all the necessary details without making any mistake Upload image, pay the examination fee and submit the application form After submission, candidates will be directed to the confirmation page Download the same and take a printout for future reference

ALSO READ: Bihar BSEB 12th Compartmental Result declared, see how to download @ biharboard.ac.in

For Full notification in Hindi, click here: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=126&iii=Y

For Full notification in English, click here: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=125&iii=Y

To go to the official website and apply online, click on this link: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/Public/Home.aspx

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More