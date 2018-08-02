CBSE CTET 2018: Online application process for Central Teachers Eligibility Test or CTET 2018 has started on the official website of CBSE. Interested candidates can check the official notification and register themselves for the CTET 2018.

CBSE CTET 2018: The Central Teachers Eligibility Test or CTET Exam Notification 2018 has been released on the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE. The online application process for eligible candidates has been opened yesterday at ctet.nic.in. Interested candidates can check the full notification for application online and then follow the instructions to register themselves on the website.

As per reports, the online registration process was supposed to commence from June 22, 2018, however, it got postponed due to some administrative glitches. According to the online notification on CBSE’s official website, the CTET 2018 is going to be conducted in 92 cities across the country in twenty different languages. Meanwhile, candidates should note that the CTET 2018 application process will be closed on August 27, 2018, but online fee payment will be accepted till 3:30 pm on August 30.

Interested candidates need to follow the steps given below to apply for CTET 2018?

Log on to the official website of CTET – ctet.nic.in Search for the ‘Online Registration for CTET 2018’ link on the homepage Candidates need to register themselves before the online application Fill the application form with all the necessary details correctly Upload image, pay the examination fee and submit the application form After submission, candidates will be directed to the confirmation page Download the same and take a printout for future reference

To go to the official website of CTET and apply for the CTET exam 2018 online, click on this link: https://ctet.nic.in/ctetapp/root/regcand.aspx

