The CBSE is set to conduct the CTET or Central Teachers Eligibility Test for this year on September 16. Candidates who are interested to apply should keep their eyes on the official website so that they do not miss the opportunity this year. Application begins on June 22, 2018.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct the Central Teachers Eligibility Test or CTET on September 16, 2018 and according to reports, the application process for the same is going on at the official website of the CTET. The last date of application for the CTET this tear has been said to be July 17. Candidates who are willing to sit for the teachers eligibility entrance should make sure they submit their application form before the last date as the website application will be closed after the last date online.

The CTET examination will have two sets of papers which has been categorised for the aspirants who wish to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5 or for Classes 6 to 8. If a candidate wants to become a primary teacher, he/she has to appear for Paper 1 while those who are interested to teach in the upper primary should go through the Paper 2 test. Candidates should have passed the Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) to become a teacher for Classes 1-5 or Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education, in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002.

While according to the official website, the eligibility for becoming a Class 6-8 teacher is that a candidates should at least be a Graduate and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or must have passed Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) or Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts and Paper 2 will be held in the morning from 9.30 am to 12.00 pm while the Paper 1 will be held in the afternoon shift from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

Important dates:

CTET 2018 Exam date: September 16, 2018

Application process begins: June 22, 2018

Last date of application: July 17, 2018

Last date to make application fees payment: July 21, 2018

