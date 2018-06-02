The 11th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted on September 16 across 92 cities in the country by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). From June 12, all the details of the examination, syllabus, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET's official website i.e. ctet.nic.in. Applicants willing to apply for the same can submit their online application till July 19.

The 11th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted on September 16 across 92 cities in the country by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The online application procedure is likely to start from June 22, a statement from the CBSE stated. From June 12, all the details of the examination, syllabus, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET’s official website i.e. ctet.nic.in. Applicants willing to apply for the same can submit their online application till July 19.

The Exam pattern of CTET 2018 will have two papers. Paper 1 will be for candidates who are willing to teach students of classes 1 to 5. While paper 2 will be for aspirants who will be teaching classes 6 to 8.

Examination Timings for:

Paper I: 2.00 pm – 4.30 pm.

Paper II: 9.30 am to 12.00 pm

Important dates:

CTET 2018 exams will be conducted on September 16

Commencement of application process will take place on June 22

The last date to apply for the examination is scheduled on July 17

The last date to submit application fees is July 21

Application fees for aspirants applying for the examination are:

General/OBC category – Rs 600 for one paper and Rs 1000 for both paper I and paper II.

SC/ST/Differently-abled category – Rs 300 for one paper and Rs 500 for both the papers.

Eligibility: The minimum qualifications for becoming teacher for Classes 1 to 5 are:

The candidate should have a pass out of Senior Secondary exam with at least 50 per cent marks. He/ she should have appeared for the final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

The applicant should have appeared for the final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002.’

Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

