CBSE CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE is all set to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 on July 7, 2019 and the CTET Admit Card 2019 or CTET Hall Tickets 2019 for the teacher recruitment examination will be issued on the official website of the CTET soon. According to latest reports, the image correction window is now active on the official website – ctet.nic.in and candidates who have filled up their application form but want to change their image are advised to do the same before the closure of the process.
Moreover, the application process for CBSE CTET 2019 has February 5 till March 14, 2019. Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted in twenty different languages across 97 cities in the country. Candidates can check the details of examination, syllabus, languages, examination cities and important dates of CTET 2019 on the official website mentioned above.
Candidates can check the examination cities of CTET 2019 by clicking on the link that reads, “EXAMINATION CITIES CTET JULY 2019” on the homepage of CTET.
Click on this link to go to the official website of CBSE CTET 2019 directly: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/public/home.aspx
How to make the image correction in CBSE CTET 2019 application form?
- Visit the official website of CBSE CTET 2019 – ctet.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Login for Image Correction CTET July 2019” on the blue tab
- On clicking, you will be directed to a new window
- Here, enter the necessary details such as Application Form No, Password, Enter Security Pin Security Pin
- Click on the “Sign In” tab
- The candidates will be taken to the application form
- Now upload a new image and save
- Submit finally and take a print out for reference if necessary