CBSE CTET 2019: The admit card of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been released on the official website ctet.nic.in. The eligibility test will be conducted on July 7, 2019, Sunday. Interested candidates can download the admit cards through the official website, ctet.nic.in. It is mandatory for the candidates to carry their hall tickets with them for the identification.

Paper I will be conducted from 9-9:15 am and paper II will be held from 1:30-1:45 pm, the candidates will have to undergo a check for CTET admit card. In case of discrepancy in the admit card regarding the particulars of the candidate such as photograph and signature or any other information which can vary from the confirmation page, he/she should immediately contact the CTET Unit for necessary corrections.

CBSE CTET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website such as ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CTET admit card link mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter all your details

Step 5: CTET admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take out a print out for future use.

Candidates should report at the examination centre 90 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidates can report at the examination centre after 9:30 am. He/She will not be allowed to sit in Paper-I. For paper II as well, the candidates who will report after 2:00 pm will not be allowed to appear at the exam centre.

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the CTET exam in 20 languages in 97 cities across the country. Due to a huge number of applications from Patna and Guwahati, more cities in the states of Assam and Bihar have been added into the list. The list of cities include Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat and Silchar in Assam and Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna and Vaishali in Bihar.

