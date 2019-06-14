CBSE CTET 2019 admit card: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE is likely going to release the CBSE CTET 2019 admit card or CBSE CTET 2019 hall tickets or CTET admit card 2019 on its official website - ctet.nic.in. Candidates can download the CBSE CTET call letter 2019 by following the steps given in this article.

The CTET 2019 examination will be conducted by the CBSE on July 7, 2019, at various centres across the country. Candidates must note that the admit cards can be downloaded only through the official website of the CTET 2019. To download the CTET Admit Cards

CBSE CTET 2019 admit card: How to download CTET 2019 hall tickets?

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET 2019 as mentioned above, ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CBSE CTET 2019 Admit Card Download”

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, enter the necessary registration details and submit

The CBSE CTET 2019 admit card will appear on your screen

will appear on your screen Download and take a print out of the same for future use

Here’s the direct link to CBSE CTET 2019 official website: CTET 2019 Admit Card Download

