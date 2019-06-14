CBSE CTET 2019: The admit card is unlikely to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 exam this week on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates who had applied can appear for the exam along with the hall ticket at the exam centre.

The exam results will be declared within a time period of six weeks from exam date. CTET is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2019. Last CTET was held on December 9, the admit cards of which were released on November 22. The examination centre, time and other details will be mentioned on the admit card.

CBSE CTET admit card 2019: Check steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link for CTET

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter all your credentials

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Download the admit card. Take out a print out for future use.

The CTET hall ticket carries various details including instructions such as the address of the exam center, time and things which will not be allowed to bring inside the centre. The instructions which are mentioned on the admit card are need to be carefully read. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the CTET exam in 20 languages. The examination will be conducted in 97 cities across the country.

Due to a large number of applications from Patna and Guwahati, more additional cities of the states such as Assam and Bihar have been made this year 2019. The list includes Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat and Silchar in Assam and Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna and Vaishali in Bihar.

