CBSE CTET 2019: CTET Answer Key 2019 of July exam is expected to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) soon this week on the official website, ctet.nic.in. The answer keys paper 1 and paper 2 (all sets - P, Q, R, S, W, X, Y, Z)will be released. Candidates can download the answer keys through the official website.

CBSE CTET 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the CTET Answer Key 2019 of July exam. paper 1 and paper 2 (all sets – P, Q, R, S, W, X, Y, Z) soon this week on the official website ctet.nic.in. Interested candidates are requested to download the answer keys through the official website. Also, they are advised to keep a tab of the official websites regularly.

Taking previous year trends, the CTET 2019 answer keys might be released by July 28. Answer keys have been released after the declaration of CTET Result.

Conducted by the CBSE, the examination took place on 7 July 2019. However, an unofficial is not the ultimate assessment medium.

Here is the step-wise process to check the CTET Answer Key 2019 online:

Step 1: Go to the official website ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download link of CTET Answer Key 2019

Step 3: download CTET Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Take a print out of the answer key for future purposes.

How to raise objections to CTET Answer Key?

In case candidates are not satisfied with the displayed answer key, they can also file objections for incorrect answer keys. They can raise or challenge it online.

To raise the objections, the candidates will be required to fill a form after paying a certain amount of fee. Then, submit all the relevant documents in order to prove the objection.

Fee charged for challenging CTET Answer Key

Challenge the answer key can be done through the official website. They need to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per question through credit or debit card. Fee paid for challenging the CTET Answer Key is not refundable.

However, the final decision to release the final answer keys still remains with the CBSE.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App