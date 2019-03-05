CTET 2019: The application process of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 will be closed through the official website today, March 5, 2019. The CBSE is all set to conduct the CTET examination in July this year and candidates who have not yet submitted their CTET application form can do the same at ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to close the application or registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 through the official website. All those who have not yet completed the application process are advised to do the same before midnight today, March 5th, 2019. Candidates applying for the examination must note that the application fee payment can be done till 3:30 PM on March 8th either in online or offline mode.

Those candidates who are appearing in both the papers must pay Rs 1200 while those appearing in one paper must pay Rs 700. Reserved category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 350 for one paper and Rs 600 for both. According to the schedule released by the examination conducting authority, the CTET or Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 examination will be conducted on July 7th, this year.

Click here to check the CTET 2019 Notification

How to apply for CTET 2019?

Candidates need to log into the official website of CBSE or CTET – ctet.nic.in

Search for the link that reads CTET Online Application and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the necessary details and check carefully before submitting your application

Finally, submit the online application form

Take a print out of the confirmation fir future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply online: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/public/home.aspx

