CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to close the application or registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 through the official website. All those who have not yet completed the application process are advised to do the same before midnight today, March 5th, 2019. Candidates applying for the examination must note that the application fee payment can be done till 3:30 PM on March 8th either in online or offline mode.
Those candidates who are appearing in both the papers must pay Rs 1200 while those appearing in one paper must pay Rs 700. Reserved category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 350 for one paper and Rs 600 for both. According to the schedule released by the examination conducting authority, the CTET or Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 examination will be conducted on July 7th, this year.
Click here to check the CTET 2019 Notification
How to apply for CTET 2019?
Candidates need to log into the official website of CBSE or CTET – ctet.nic.in
Search for the link that reads CTET Online Application and click on it
Candidates will be taken to a new window
Here, enter the necessary details and check carefully before submitting your application
Finally, submit the online application form
Take a print out of the confirmation fir future reference
Here’s the direct link to apply online: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/public/home.aspx
