CBSE CTET 2019: The applications for the CBSE CTET 2019 are going to close tomorrow. The examination will be conducted on July 7, 2019. In order to help the candidates, a help desk is also provided by CBSE.

CBSE CTET 2019: The applications for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 will close on March 5, 2019. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CTET examination on July 7, 2019. The fee payment for the same can be made until 3:30 PM on March 8, 2019. The candidates can submit the application fee through online and offline mode according to their convenience.

Steps to apply for the CTET 2019:

1. Visit CTET’s official website www.ctet.nic.in

2. Go to the link which says Apply Online

3. Fill the online application form and note down the allotted registration number or application number.

4. Upload the scanned documents and latest photographs and a signature.

5. Pay the examination fee by debit card, credit card or e-challan.

6. Print the confirmation page for future reference and record.

It is compulsory for the candidates to generate the confirmation page after filling the application form. CBSE has provided a helpdesk for the candidates unable to download the confirmation page.

The candidates need to go to the Joint Secretary of CTET Unit on working days only as they are allowed to visit from March 14 to March 20 and the timings are from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The candidates are supposed to carry the proof of the payment made by them which can be either the Bank Statement or the Candidate’s copy of Challan.

The correction window will be open from March 14 to March 20, 2019.

Fields in which the candidates can make corrections:

1. Name

2. Mother’s Name

3. Father’s Name

4. Category

5. Date of Birth

6. Differently Abled Category

7. Paper opted (paper I or paper II)

8. Subject for paper II

9. Language opted

10. Name of the Institution/College/University from where B.Ed Degree or Diploma has been pursued.

11. Address

