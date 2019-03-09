CBSE CTET 2019: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 application correction process will start from March 14 through the official website - ctet.nic.in. Candidates must note that they will be given only one chance for making the changes in their CTET 2019 application forms.

CBSE CTET 2019: The CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 Exam is all set to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Exam (CBSE) this year and the application process for the 12th edition of the CTET Exam has already started through the official website of CBSE or CTET 2019 official website i.e. ctet.nic.in. According to reports, the last date for submission of the online application form has been extended till March 12, 2019 and candidates must note that the application correction process for the CTET 2019 will start from March 14 to March 20, 2019.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that candidates will be given only one chance to make corrections in their filled up application form. Candidates who have not yet filled up the application form or had faced difficulties due to the breakdown of the official website or server, must note that they can still apply for the CTET exam till March 12th. Also, candidates can submit the application fee till March 15, 2019 up to 3:00 PM. The CBSE CTET 2019 examination has been scheduled to be held on July 7, 2019 at various centres across the country.

How to make corrections in the CBSE CTET 2019 Application?

1. Log into the official website of CTET 2019 as mentioned above

2. Candidates will have to login to the user portal by entering the credentials

3. Now, click on the link to the application form filled up previously and check for mistakes

4. Make the necessary changes and click on ‘save’ button

5. Go through the application form and submit the same finally

