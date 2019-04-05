CBSE CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the application correction process through the official website - ctet.nic.in. The candidates who have not yet made the corrections are advised to complete the process by the last date through the official website of CBSE. Check the steps to make corrections in the application here.

CBSE CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification for the extension of the application correction process for CBSE CTET 2019 Exam through its official website – ctet.nic.in. According to the notification on the CTET 2019 official website, the last date for making corrections in the application form has been extended till April 7, 2019 i.e. till the day after tomorrow.

All the candidates who have not yet made the corrections in their applications are advised to complete the process by the last date through the official website of CBSE. Candidates can check the instructions to make corrections in the application given below.

How to make changes in the CBSE CTET 2019 application form?

Visit the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as mentioned above

On the homepage, candidates need to find the link to login to the user portal

Now, login to the user account and click on the application form

Here, make the necessary changes in the application form and save

Finally, submit the application form and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

The candidates can click on the direct link given here to go to the official website of CBSE and make the necessary changes in the CBSE CTET 2019 application form online: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/public/home.aspx

Meanwhile, reports say that nearly 7 lakh applications have been received by the examination conducting authority from Uttar Pradesh alone while over 1.38 lakh applications were received for Patna and above 63 thousand for Muzaffarpur centres in Bihar and 62, 300 applicants have submitted applications for Guwahati.

Apart from extending the dates for making changes in the application, the board has also added examination cities in the states of Bihar and Assam. Candidates must note that CBSE will release the admit card only through the official website for which they need to keep an eye on the same.

