CBSE CTET 2019 Correction Dates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informed the candidates of Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) that the academic body has decided to extend the date of online corrections through a public notice issued on March 25, 2019. The CBSE has also extended the date for the candidates to make the online corrections in their particulars to April 7 (Sunday) from April 1.

Due to the sudden increase in the number of applicants in Patna and Guwahati beyond the capacity of schools and colleges in these cities, the CBSE added more examination cities in Assam and Bihar. In this regard, the CBSE also increased the number of examination centres in Bihar and Assam for the CTET. CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi on Thursday said the highest number of applications for the CTET examination were received from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar and Delhi. Over 1,38,000 applications were received for Patna while over 63,200 for Muzaffarpur centres in Bihar. Reports said, over 62, 300 applicants applied for Guwahati as their centre.

The modified list of examination cities is as under:-

Assam: Dibrugarh, Guwahati , Jorhat, Silchar

Bihar: Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna and Vaishali

According to the official release, the candidates may opt for any three examination cities in their preferential order. All candidates may choose/change their examination cities as per their convenience. The candidates are free to opt any three (03) examination cities in their preferential order. Further, the candidates who have earlier selected Patna and Guwahati are specifically once again informed to modify their choice of examination cities from the new list of examination cities.

However, in case of still more number of candidates in these cities, the candidates may be allotted their second/ third choice of examination city or any other city in the possible nearby area.

The CTET 2019 examination will be conducted on July 7, in twenty languages at 97 cities across the country.

