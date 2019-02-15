CBSE CTET 2019: The online application process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 is now open on the official website - ctet.nic.in. Interested candidates can check the eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus and how to apply here.

CBSE CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the 12th Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 this year in July and the notification for the same has been recently released on the official website of CTET. According to the updates, the CTET 2019 examination will be held on July 7, 2019, at various examination centres of 97 cities across the country. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to check all the necessary details regarding the application process before submitting their respective online applications through the official website of CBSE or CTET 2019.

CTET 2019 Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates willing to apply for the examination must be a citizen of India to be eligible for CTET.

There is no upper age limit for applying, however, a candidate must not be less than 17 years of age as on the last date for submission of the online application form. Candidates must possess basic eligibility for filling in the application for the exam. They must have a graduation degree or a 2-year diploma certificate in elementary education with at least 45-50% marks. For more details log into the official website.

For syllabus and CTET 2019 Examination pattern and all other necessary details, go through the pdf link attached here:

How to apply for CTET 2019?

STEP1: Log on to CTET official website as mentioned above – ctet.nic.in.

STEP2: Go to the link “Apply Online” and click on the same to open the application form

STEP3: Fill in the online application form and note down the generated registration no./application no.

STEP4: Upload scanned images of your latest photograph and signature

STEP5: Make examination fee payment by e-challan or debit/credit card

STEP6: Take a print out of the confirmation page for record and future reference

