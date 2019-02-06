CBSE CTET 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the notification for the application of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on its official website - cbse.nic.in. Candidates who are interested to apply for the CTET 2019, can check the notification by clicking on the direct link given here.

Candidates must note that they are required to have passed the Senior Secondary exam or its equivalent and 2-year diploma course in Elementary Education for being eligible to apply to the CTET 2019 exam. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the examination on July 7 this year and candidates who are interested can check the important dates of the CTET 2019 and also download the notification by clicking on the direct link given here.

Important dates of CBSE CTET 2019:

Online application start date: February 5

Last date for applying online: March 5

Last date for application fee submission: March 8 (deadline 3:30 pm)

Application form Correction starts: March 14-20

Display of final status of the application: March 25

CTET exam date: July 7

How to apply for CTET 2019?

Candidates need to log on to CTET official website- ctet.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Search for the link that reads, “Apply Online” and click on the same

The online Application Form will appear

Fill in all the details and note down the Registration No./Application No displayed on the screen

Upload the documents such as Scanned Images of Photograph and Signature

Make application fee payment through the prescribed format

Print the application confirmation page

CBSE CTET 2019 application process is now complete

