CBSE CTET 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the exam dates of Central Teacher Eligibility yesterday, January 9, 2019. The notification will be released soon on the official website - cbse.nic.in. Interested candidates can check the same by logging into the website.

CBSE CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the examination dates of the upcoming Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019. According to the latest updates, the Board will be conducting the first session of CTET 2019 examination on July 7, 2019 and the notification for the same will be released through its official website – cbse.nic.in soon. All those who are interested to appear in the recruitment examination of Teachers to be conducted by the Board are advised to keep an eye on the official website. They can check the dates by logging into the CBSE’s website.

Meanwhile, the Board will also be releasing the notification regarding the second session of the examination soon through its official website. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website frequently so that they don’t miss any important update regarding the CTET 2019 examination.

How to check the notification on the official website of CBSE?

At first, candidates need to log into the website – cbse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitment’ link

Now, search for the link that reads, “CTET 2019 official notification” and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Now, download the PDF and go through the details on the pdf carefully

Take a print out for reference if necessary

Log in to the official website of CBSE directly by clicking on this link: http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/index.html

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More