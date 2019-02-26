CBSE CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the online registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on the official website - ctet.nic.in. Candidates must note that the last date for submission of the applications through the website is March 5, 2019.

CBSE CTET 2019: The Online registration process for the upcoming 12th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is now open through the official website – www.ctet.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the examination for the candidates aspiring to become a teacher on July 7, 2019 (Sunday). All those who are interested to fill in the application form for the examination are advised to check the details regarding the same on the official website of CTET 2019.

Also, it has been learned that the examination would be conducted in 97 cities across the country. Candidates must go through the official notification and the details of the examination such as the eligibility criteria, syllabus, languages, examination fee, examination cities and important dates by visiting the official website of CTET 2019. Candidates must note that the last date for submission of the online application form is March 5, 2019.

Click here to read the full notification of the exam before applying: Notification CTET JULY 2019

How to apply for CTET 2019 online?

1. Log into the official website as mentioned-above

2. Search for the link that reads, “APPLY Online” and click on the same

3. Now, fill the details to register yourself

4. Login with the credentials

5. Fill in the application form

6. Upload the documents and make application fee payment

7. keep a copy of the application fee receipt

8. Download the application form and take a print out of the same for future reference

Here’s the direct link to go to the Information Bulletin of CTET July 2019

Direct link to the official website

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More