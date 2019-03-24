CBSE CTET 2019: The online correction window for the CTET registration is going to start from March 25, 2019. All the candidates who have filled their form incorrectly or have left any detail incomplete can correct the mistake and fill the form correctly.

CBSE CTET 2019: The application process for the online window to make the correction in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is going to start from March 25, 2019. All the candidates who have filled their form incorrectly or have left any detail incomplete can correct the mistake and fill the form correctly. The candidates can make the corrections by visiting the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), ctet.nic.in. The online window for the process of correction will be closed on April 1, 2019.

The exams for the CBSE CTET will be conducted in 97 cities across the country and in 20 languages. Those candidates who will qualify the exam will be eligible to get a job at any government school.

Exam pattern of Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2019:

Paper 1 will be for the candidates who are seeking a job as a teacher for class 1 to class 5.

Paper 2 will be for the candidates who are seeking a job as a teacher for class 6 to class 8.

Paper Pattern :

The questions paper will follow the MCQ or Multiple Choice Questions Format. Each question will contain four alternative answers to chose the correct answer. Each correct answer will fetch one mark for the candidates and no negative marking will be done for any wrong answer.

Those who qualify the CTET examination but want to improve their scores can re-apply in order to improve their score in the exams.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted two times a year by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). For the previous CTET exam in December 2018, more than 18 lakh candidates appeared for the exams. A total number of 1,78,273 candidates qualified in the category of primary class teachers. The number of qualified candidates was only 17 per cent of the total candidates who appeared for the CTET exam. The eligibility criteria for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 has been changed. The revised norms permit the candidates to appear for the CTET exam who are not eligible according to the eligibility criteria stated by NCTE or the National Council for Teacher Education.

