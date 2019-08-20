CBSE CTET 2019: the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE is all set to organise the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) test 2019 on December 8, 2019. Candidates can fill the application form on the official website of CTET and a direct link has been provided below.

CBSE CTET 2019: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to be organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on December 8, 2019. The CTET exam will be held in 20 languages in 110 cities across the nation. The CTET exam will be conducted in 2 phases and in 2 shifts. Interested students can apply for the CTET post on the official website of CTET or click on the link @ctet.nic.in to visit directly.

All the key points about the CTET exam you need to know:

1) The CTET online application form will be activated until September 18, 2019.

2) The CTET exam will have 2 papers and to be held on December 8, 2019, in 2 shifts.

3) Candidates will get 2.30 hours to complete the CTET exam 2019.

4) The CTET paper I to be held for those candidates who want to be a teacher from classes I to V.

5) Whereas, CTET paper II, to be held for those candidates who intend to teach classes VI to VIII.

6) For CTET exam candidates need to submit Rs 1200 for both papers and for OBC non-creamy layer categories and Rs. 700.

7) The last date to submit the fee is September 23, 2019, and the validity of a certificate is for 7 years.

Follow the steps to fill the CTET online application:

Step 1: Click on the link ctet.nic.in. Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down. Step 3: Click on the green color link at the bottom of the web page. Step 4: A new web page will appear. Step 5: Candidates need to fill all the credentials like Application Form, Application No, Password, Enter Security Pin, Security Pin. Step 6: Click on the sign-in button. Step 7: After filling the form candidates need to Download Confirmation Page. Step 8: Candidates can take a hard copy of the filled application form for future reference.

