CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam on July 7, 2019, as per the official website of the Board. Candidates can check the syllabus and eligibility criteria and exam pattern of the Teacher Eligibility Test here.

CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently announced that it will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam on July 7 this year and the notification for the same will be released on the official website of CTET soon. Interested candidates can check the details of the CTET examination given below or log into the official website of the CTET directly by clicking on the link here.

Direct link to check the eligibility criteria and other necessary details regarding the CTET 2019: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/public/home.aspx

Syllabus and Examination Pattern of CTET:

I. Paper I (for classes I to V) Primary Stage

Child Development and Pedagogy (30 Questions)

Language I (30 Questions)

Language – II (30 Questions)

Mathematics (30 Questions)

Environmental Studies (30 Questions)

II. Paper II (for classes VI to VIII) Elementary Stage

Child Development and Pedagogy (30 Questions)

Language I (30 Questions)

Language – II (30 Questions)

Mathematics and Science (60 Questions)

Social Studies/Social Sciences (60 Questions)

Eligibility Criteria for CTET 2019: Check out the details on the screenshot given below.

Applicability and Validity Period of CTET Certificate:

CTET Certificate shall be applicable at schools under the Central Government such as KVS, NVS, etc or under the administrative control of UT’s of Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi

State Government schools can also consider CTET Certificate in lieu of State TET

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More