CBSE CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test on this July 7, 2019. As per the official announcement, the last date of applying for it is March 5, 2019, Tuesday. The candidates should note that after March 5 they won't be able to submit their applications and hence they should apply now! The aspirants can apply for the examination on the official website of CBSE CTET i.e., ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the examinations in 20 languages in 97 cities of our country. According to the official announcement, the aspirants can pay the application fees till 3:30 pm, March 8, 2019. After passing the test, the aspirants will get placed in government schools.

The aspirants should keep themselves updated about the Complete syllabus for Paper I and Paper II as the examination is near enough. To save you from the chaos, we have listed the detailed structure here!

The question paper of CTET will contain Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with four options out of which one answer will be correct. Each question will be of one mark and there will be no negative marking on any wrong answer.

There will be two papers of CTET and the people who wish to become a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) should appear for the papers.

Syllabus for paper 1:

(i) Child Development and Pedagogy 30 MCQs 30 Marks

(ii) Language I (compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks

(iii) Language II (compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks

(iv) Mathematics 30 MCQs 30 Marks

(v) Environmental Studies 30 MCQs 30 Marks

Total: 150 MCQs 150 Marks

Syllabus for Paper 2:

(i) Child Development & Pedagogy(compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks

(ii) Language I (compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks

(iii) Language II (compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks

(iv) Mathematics and Science 60 MCQs 60 Marks

(for Mathematics and Science teacher)

(v) Social Studies/Social Science 60 MCQs 60 Marks

(for Social Studies/Social Science teacher)

Total: 150 MCQs 150 Marks

