CBSE CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on July 7, 2019, Sunday. Candidates should note that the admit card for the same has been released and they can download the same through the official website ctet.nic.in.
The candidates will be required to report at the examination centre 90 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Those who report after 9:30 am will not be allowed to sit in Paper-I and those reporting after 2 pm shall not be allowed to sit in Paper-II.
CBSE CTET 2019: Syllabus
Paper I (for classes I to V)
- Child Development and Pedagogy (30 questions)
- Child Development (Primary School Child): 15 questions
- Concept of Development and its relationship with learning
- Principles of the development of children-influence of Heredity and Environment
- Socialization processes: Social world and children (Teacher, parents, peers)
- Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives
- Concepts of child-centred and progressive education
- Critical perspective of the construct of intelligence
- Multi-Dimensional Intelligence
- Language and Thought
- Gender as a social construct, gender roles, gender-bias and educational practice
- Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion etc.
- Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels of learner, for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement
- Addressing talented, creative, specially abled learners
- Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, impairment etc.
Paper II (for classes VI to VIII)
Child Development and Pedagogy (Questions: 30)
Child Development (Elementary School Child) (Questions: 15)
- Concept of development and its relationship with learning
- Principles of the development of children
- Influence of Heredity and Environment
- Socialization processes: social world and children (teacher, parents, peers)
- Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky: Constructs and critical perspective
- Concepts of child-centred and progressive education
- Critical perspective of the construct of intelligence
CBSE CTET 2019: Exam Pattern
- Paper I comprises 30 questions each in Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, Environmental Studies
- Likewise, Paper II jas 30 questions each in Child development, pedagogy, Language I, Language II, 60 questions to be attempted either from Mathematics and Science must attempt the studies/social science. Those who wish to teach mathematics and science must attempt the former and those who wish to teach social studies/ social sciences should take the latter.
- Candidates get one marker for every answer right answer. There is no negative marking, and both papers have 2.5 hours duration.