CBSE CTET 2019: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2019. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website ctet.nic.in and to know more about exam pattern and syllabus they can visit the official website too.

CBSE CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on July 7, 2019, Sunday. Candidates should note that the admit card for the same has been released and they can download the same through the official website ctet.nic.in.

The candidates will be required to report at the examination centre 90 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Those who report after 9:30 am will not be allowed to sit in Paper-I and those reporting after 2 pm shall not be allowed to sit in Paper-II.

CBSE CTET 2019: Syllabus

Paper I (for classes I to V)

Child Development and Pedagogy (30 questions)

Child Development (Primary School Child): 15 questions

Concept of Development and its relationship with learning

Principles of the development of children-influence of Heredity and Environment

Socialization processes: Social world and children (Teacher, parents, peers)

Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives

Concepts of child-centred and progressive education

Critical perspective of the construct of intelligence

Multi-Dimensional Intelligence

Language and Thought

Gender as a social construct, gender roles, gender-bias and educational practice

Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion etc.

Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels of learner, for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement

Addressing talented, creative, specially abled learners

Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, impairment etc.

Paper II (for classes VI to VIII)

Child Development and Pedagogy (Questions: 30)

Child Development (Elementary School Child) (Questions: 15)

Concept of development and its relationship with learning

Principles of the development of children

Influence of Heredity and Environment

Socialization processes: social world and children (teacher, parents, peers)

Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky: Constructs and critical perspective

Concepts of child-centred and progressive education

Critical perspective of the construct of intelligence

CBSE CTET 2019: Exam Pattern

Paper I comprises 30 questions each in Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, Environmental Studies

Likewise, Paper II jas 30 questions each in Child development, pedagogy, Language I, Language II, 60 questions to be attempted either from Mathematics and Science must attempt the studies/social science. Those who wish to teach mathematics and science must attempt the former and those who wish to teach social studies/ social sciences should take the latter.

Candidates get one marker for every answer right answer. There is no negative marking, and both papers have 2.5 hours duration.

