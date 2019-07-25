CBSE CTET 2019: The answer key for CTET 2019 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ). Along with the answer, key the board has also released the scanned images of OMR answer sheets. Candidates will need roll number, registration number and date of birth for downloading CBSE CTET answer key.

CBSE CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Answer key 2019. The board has also released the scanned image of the CTET July 2019 OMR Sheet. Candidates who have appeared for the CTET 2019 can now check the answer key and response sheets from the official website of the department, ctet.nic.in.

Candidates must note that the verification of scanned images of OMR answer sheets and the objection window will be opened from July 24 to July 26, 2019. Also, to raise an objection, candidates will have to pay Rs 1000/- per question through credit/debit card.

The objections can be raised only online on the official website portal. Any requests made otherwise would be rejected. Candidates have to raise objections by logging to their accounts on ctet.nic.in. Candidates will need roll number, registration number and date of birth for downloading CBSE CTET answer key.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam was conducted on 7 July 2019. CTET 2019 July exam was conducted in two shifts – Morning for Paper 1 and Afternoon for Paper 2. Candidates eligible to teach Class I to V appeared for CTET Paper wherein candidates, who applied to teach Class VI to VIII, appeared for CTET Paper 2.

CTET Result July 2019 is scheduled to be declared on or by August 14, 2019. The objection window, however, would be open only till 11:59 pm on July 26 which is Friday. Candidates are hence advised to check their answer keys and response sheets and raise objections (if any) at the earliest.

