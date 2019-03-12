CBSE CTET 2019: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2019) online application process will close on March 12, 2019, on the official website, ctet.nic.in. The examination will held on Sunday, July 7 and the last date for paying the application fee is March 15, 2019.

CBSE CTET 2019: The Central Board Secondary Education which conducts Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2019) will close the application process today March 12, 2019, on the official website, ctet.nic.in. The CTET examination is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, July 7. The last date to pay the application fee is March 15, 2019.

CBSE CTET 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link apply online, on the homepage

Step 3: Fill all the details of the application form. Also, note down the registration number

Step 4: Upload the images

Step 5: Duly make the payment

Here is the direct link of the notification

In a recently released press note, the CBSE said that in case after depositing the requisite fees, the candidate should approach the Joint Secretary (CTET), CTET Unit, CBSE between 10 am to 5 pm from March 25 (Monday) to April 1 (Monday). The aspirants should carry a with proof of payment of a fee, that is a candidate copy of E-Challan.

The detailed notification containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website

CBSE CTET 2019: Application fee

The interested candidates should pay Rs 700 for one paper. They will pay Rs 1,200 for appearing in both papers. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 350 and Rs 600 respectively.

The examination will be conducted in 20 languages in 97 cities across the country. The Application fee can be paid till 3:30 pm, March 8, 2019. The qualifiers will be eligible to take any government job in any school.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More