CBSE CTET 2019: The registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 has been extended till tomorrow i.e. March 14, 2019. Candidates who have not yet filled up their application form may complete the registration or CTET 2019 application process at ctet.nic.in. CTET 2019 will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on July 7 this year.

Candidates who wish to appear in the CTET 2019 examination this year but have not yet filled up their application form may complete the registration or CTET 2019 application process through ctet.nic.in by tomorrow 5:00 PM. CTET 2019 is all set to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education on July 7.

Here’s the link to go to the official website of CTET 2019: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/public/home.aspx

Also, interested candidates must note that last date for submission of online application fee payment is March 15, 2019 up to 11.59 P.M. CBSE has released the notification of application date extension on the official website. To check the same candidates can follow the instructions given below:

Candidates can check out all the necessary details regarding the CTET exam 2019 by going to this link: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=150&iii=Y

How to check the CTET 2019 latest notification?

• Log into the official website of CTET 2019 as mentioned above

• On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Public Notice for Extension of Date for applying CTET-July 2019”

• Candidates will be redirected to a PDF

• Download the notification and go through the same carefully

Go to this link to view the Information Bulletin of CTET 2019: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=147&iii=Y

Application Fee:

General category candidates appearing for one paper in CTET 2019 is Rs. 700 while for both Paper 1 and 2 is Rs. 1200. Reserved category candidates will get relaxation as per existing government norms.

