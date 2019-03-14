CBSE CTET 2019: The registration process for the upcoming CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 is all set to be closed on the official website by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications need to visit - ctet.nic.in and do the same.

CBSE CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going 6to close the registration or application process for the upcoming CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 to be held on July 7, through its official website today, March 14, 2019. Candidates who are willing to appear in the examination for teachers recruitment must submit their filled up applications on the website of CTET 2019 i.e. – ctet.nic.in.

Candidates need to visit the official website of the CTET 2019 and check on the information bulletin before filling up the online application form. According to reports in a leading website, the board has recently revised the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) eligibility criteria for the upcoming exam. According to the norms, candidates who cling to the eligibility criteria set by the NCTE before the release of principal notification are also eligible to apply for CTET 2019 exam.

The Board had extended the CTET registration process more than twice this year and is finally closing today.

How to submit the CTET 2019 applications online?

1. Log on to the official website of CTET 2019 – ctet.nic.in

2. Read the important notifications by clicking on the links given on the side of the homepage

3. After reading, follow the instructions given in the notification to apply online and proceed accordingly

4. Candidates will have to fill in all the necessary details on in the aspplication form and pay the application fees online

5. Take a print out of the confirmation page of the application submission for future reference

Note: Candidates should note that the last date for submission of the application fees through the official portal or via bank challan is tomorrow, i.e. March 15, 2019.

