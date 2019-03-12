CBSE CTET 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to close the registration process for the upcoming Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 today. Candidates who want to appear in the CTET 2019 Exam must complete the application process by 5:00 PM at ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET 2019: The application or registration process for the upcoming Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 will be closed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, March 12, 2019. Candidates who have not yet completed the application process for the CTET 2019 exam through the official website and want to appear in the CTET 2019 must do the same by today itself. Candidates who Exam must complete the application process by 5:00 PM at ctet.nic.in.

Applications from candidates will not be entertained under any circumstances afters the last date i.e. today. Earlier, the examination conducting authority had announced the last date for submission of the application to be March 5, 2019, however, later they extended it till March 12, 2019. Candidates must hurry and also note that the time for closing the process of application today is 5:00 PM.

Direct link to check the full notification of CTET 2019: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=147&iii=Y

How to apply for CTET 2019?

• Candidates may log into the official website of CBSE or CTET as mentioned above

• Search for the link that reads “CTET Online Application 2019” and click on the same

• Candidates will be redirected to a new page

• Here, enter the required details and go through the application carefully before submitting

• Now, submit the online application form finally

• Candidates need to take a print out of the confirmation page for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply online: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/public/home.aspx

