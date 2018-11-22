CTET Admit Card 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education has finally released the Admit Cards or Hall Tickets on its official website. Download the CTET 2018 Admit Cards with the help of the steps given below by logging into - ctet.nic.in.

CTET Admit Card 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education has finally released the CTET 2018 Admit Cards or CTET Hall Tickets 2018 through its official website. All the candidates who are appearing for the examination this year can download the CTET Admit Card 2018 by logging into the website of CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2018. For the convenience of the candidates, instructions to download the Admit cards have been mentioned below.

The CTET 2018 is going to be conducted by the CBSE on behalf of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India to recruit candidates for serving as teachers for primary and upper primary classes in central schools. Candidates can log into the website – ctet.nic.in for more information regarding the examination, which has been scheduled to be held on December 9, 2018. Candidates must note that they will not be allowed to appear in the examination if they fail to produce the admit cards at the examination centres on the dayof the examination.

How to download the CTET 2018 Admit Cards?

Visit the official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test –

Search for the link that reads, “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD CTET – 2018” on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be redirected to a different window

Here, click on either of the link to download the Hall ticket

Now, enter the details in the provided fields

Click on Submit

The CTET 2018 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Here is the direct link to download the CBSE CTET 2018 Hall Ticket: https://ctet.nic.in/ctetapp/Online/admitcardlogin.aspx

