CBSE CTET admit card 2019: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2019. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website ctet.nic.in and to know more about exam pattern and syllabus they can visit the official website too.

CBSE CTET admit card 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to be held on July 7, 2019, Sunday. Candidates should note that the admit card has been released on the official website and they can download the same on ctet.nic.in.

The candidates will be required to report at the examination centre 90 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Those who report after 9:30 am will not be allowed to sit in Paper-I and those reporting after 2 pm shall not be allowed to sit in Paper-II.

CBSE CTET 2019: Steps to download admit card

Go to the official website www.ctet.nic.in

Click the link that reads ‘admit card’ on the home page

Enter your credentials

Submit and download your admit card

Take a print out of the same and save it for future reference

CBSE CTET 2019: Exam Pattern

Paper I comprises 30 questions each in Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, Environmental Studies

Likewise, Paper II jas 30 questions each in Child development, pedagogy, Language I, Language II, 60 questions to be attempted either from Mathematics and Science must attempt the studies/social science. Those who wish to teach mathematics and science must attempt the former and those who wish to teach social studies/ social sciences should take the latter.

Candidates get one marker for every answer right answer. There is no negative marking, and both papers have 2.5 hours duration.

Paper I will be held from 9:30 am to 12 noon while paper II will be from 2 pm to 4:30 pm on the same day. Both papers will be of 150 marks. Candidates scoring above 60 per cent will be considered CTET pass and will be awarded CTET marks statement and certificate by the CBSE.

